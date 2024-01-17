×

World

Israeli military says it eliminated 'terrorist cell' in West Bank's Balata camp

By Ali Sawafta - 17 January 2024 - 09:25
Palestinians look on as bulldozers remove the debris from the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 17, 2024.
Palestinians look on as bulldozers remove the debris from the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 17, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces eliminated a “terrorist cell” during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus.

The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the “head of terrorist infrastructure” of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members.

An unidentified charred body arrived at Rafidia governmental hospital in Nablus after Israeli forces bombed a vehicle near Balata camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Reuters

