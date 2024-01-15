Iran's judiciary has opened a new case against two jailed female journalists for appearing without a hijab upon their temporary release from prison, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Monday.
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, respectively sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini in 2022, were released on Sunday temporarily after paying bail.
“After footage of the defendants without hijab was released online, a new case has been filed against them,” Mizan said referring to a video widely shared on social media showing the two women celebrating their release with family outdoors.
The death of Amini after she was held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code, triggered months of nationwide antigovernment protests, in one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades.
Reuters
Iranian journalists temporarily released face new legal case for flouting hijab
Image: REUTERS/Allison Bailey/ File photo
Iran's judiciary has opened a new case against two jailed female journalists for appearing without a hijab upon their temporary release from prison, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Monday.
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, respectively sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini in 2022, were released on Sunday temporarily after paying bail.
“After footage of the defendants without hijab was released online, a new case has been filed against them,” Mizan said referring to a video widely shared on social media showing the two women celebrating their release with family outdoors.
The death of Amini after she was held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code, triggered months of nationwide antigovernment protests, in one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades.
Reuters
Three journalists killed in Gaza during Israeli offensive, relatives say
Gaza war 'most dangerous ever' for journalists, says rights group
Seven arrested for murder of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos