Japan premier vows "ceaseless" aid as snow hampers quake relief

Japan's prime minister vowed to provide "ceaseless" support to areas devastated by the New Year's Day earthquake as snow and sleet hampered rescue and relief efforts and local media reported that the disaster had now claimed at least 126 lives.

The adverse weather on the Noto peninsula continued to vex survivors at the epicenter of the magnitude 7.6 quake that left more than 30,000 homeless and cut power to tens of thousands of residences and businesses.

At least 222 people are still reported missing and more heavy snow or rain is forecast overnight for the region.

Footage on national broadcaster NHK showed construction trucks digging through piles of dirt three meters (almost 10 ft)tall to unearth houses buried by landslides.

"Rescuing people trapped under the rubble and responding to isolated areas are issues that must be tackled with the highest priority," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on an NHK program on Sunday.

"As we move forward with ceaseless reconstruction and recovery efforts, we must not hesitate in responding due to budget constraints in the disaster-affected areas," he added.