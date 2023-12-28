×

World

Strike closes Eiffel Tower down on 100th anniversary of creator's death

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Dominique Vidalon - 28 December 2023 - 13:00
The Eiffel Tower closed to tourists due to a strike by workers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sahachat

The Eiffel Tower was closed on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of its creator's death, due to a strike, the company that oversees the tower, Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), said on the website of Paris' most famous landmark.

“A symbolic action on a symbolic date,” said the CGT union in a statement, adding that staff members wanted to call out the current financial management of SETE. They said they feared poor decisions could lead to a cash shortage, due in part to a lack of visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to expensive repairs needed on the historical building.

The statement added that if the city did not revise its management, the tower could be closed during Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The wrought-iron 324m high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year.

Reuters

