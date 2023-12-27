Russia's supreme court has upheld a decision to bar a former TV journalist who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine from taking part in a presidential election in March, Yekaterina Duntsova, the would-be candidate, said on Wednesday.
Members of the Central Electoral Commission voted unanimously to reject the candidacy of Duntsova, citing “numerous violations” in the papers she submitted in support of her bid.
Duntsova, in a post on her Telegram channel, confirmed her appeal against the decision had been rejected by the court.
Top Russian court backs move to bar anti-war politician from running against Putin, candidate says
Image: MAXIM SHEMETOV
Russia's supreme court has upheld a decision to bar a former TV journalist who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine from taking part in a presidential election in March, Yekaterina Duntsova, the would-be candidate, said on Wednesday.
Members of the Central Electoral Commission voted unanimously to reject the candidacy of Duntsova, citing “numerous violations” in the papers she submitted in support of her bid.
Duntsova, in a post on her Telegram channel, confirmed her appeal against the decision had been rejected by the court.
Ukraine claims destruction of major Russian navy vessel in Crimea
Russia's Alexei Navalny tracked down to 'Polar Wolf' prison in the Arctic
Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university
Zelensky makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds in Washington
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos