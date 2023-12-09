Hamas strongly condemns the US veto that blocked a proposed United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said late on Friday in an official statement, saying that the group considers Washington's move “unethical and inhumane.”
“The US obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing,” Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the group's political bureau, said.
Reuters
Hamas says US veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
