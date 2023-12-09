×

World

Hamas says US veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'

By Nidal Al Mughrabi - 09 December 2023 - 09:42
An explosion over Gaza viewed from Israel on December 8, 2023 in UNSPECIFIED, Israel. It has been more than two months since the October 7 attacks by Hamas that prompted Israel's retaliatory air and ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Hamas strongly condemns the US veto that blocked a proposed United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said late on Friday in an official statement, saying that the group considers Washington's move “unethical and inhumane.”

“The US obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing,” Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the group's political bureau, said.

