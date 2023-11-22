×

Pope says conflict between Israel and Hamas has gone beyond war to 'terrorism'

By Philip Pullella - 22 November 2023 - 13:16
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Pope Francis on Wednesday met separately with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians with family in Gaza and said the conflict had gone beyond war to become “terrorism”.

Speaking in unscripted remarks at his Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square shortly after the early morning meetings in his residence, Francis said he heard directly how “both sides are suffering”.

