Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios scoops Miss Universe crown

The lawyer spoke about her advocacy campaign Her Way Out, the main objective of which is to take up the cudgels on behalf of women everywhere and help educate them on their legal rights.
“I would like to congratulate Sheynnis and wish her well throughout her reign,” said Govender.
“It was an honour sharing the Miss Universe stage with her, as well as all the competitors who were inspirational. I hope that even though I didn’t get a placing, I did South Africa proud. It is an experience that I will never forget.”
Govender also thanked South Africans for their backing throughout her journey: “The support has been overwhelming and I so appreciate it. I am looking forward to returning to South Africa and continue with my advocacy drive Her Way Out.”
Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, said: “We are incredibly proud of Bryoni and how she represented both us as an organisation and the country on a world stage — she truly shone.
“She has already been acknowledged by Miss Universe for her incredible campaign and we look forward to continue rolling it out in South Africa on her return.”
The show, which was broadcast live on SABC3 (DStv channel 193), will be repeated at 8pm on Sunday. It was hosted by US television host and stylist Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.
Image: Hector Vivas/ Getty Images
Miss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender congratulated Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador on Saturday.
She also sent her well wishes to Anntonia Porsild of Thailand, who placed as first runner-up, and second runner-up Moraya Wilson of Australia.
Govender made it to the Top 20 of the competition and was named one of the Top 10 silver finalists in Miss Universe 2023’s Voice For Change section.
Image: Supplied
