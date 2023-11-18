×

World

Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine, infrastructure hit

By Reuters - 18 November 2023 - 13:42
Firefighters work at the site where an energy infrastructure object was damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, on November 18 2023.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS

Russia launched a major drone attack on Ukraine overnight, hitting infrastructure facilities in the south and north of the country, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

Ukraine air defence shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russian territory, the air force said.

The air force said in a statement the attack on many Ukrainian regions lasted from 8pm on Friday to 4am on Saturday.

The South military command said an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the southern Odesa region. An administrative building was also damaged and one civilian was wounded in the strike, it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

In Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region on the border with Russia and Belarus, two infrastructure buildings were damaged during the overnight strike, the military said.

The drones also targeted Kyiv in the second attack so far this month, officials said, adding that all drones heading to the capital were shot down on the approach.

