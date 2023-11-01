Biden unlikely to attend Dubai COP28 climate meeting, sources say

US President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend a gathering of world leaders in November focused on climate change, according to two US officials and another person briefed on the event's planning.

The 28th meeting of the United Nations "Conference of the Parties" on climate, known as COP28, takes places from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer.

Biden's schedule was not fixed, could still change and was not official until it had been announced, the people warned. Two said that no final decision had been made.

The White House said it had no updates on Biden's travel plans.

“President Biden has led and delivered on the most ambitious climate agenda in history, both at home and abroad. Although we don’t have any travel updates to share at this time, the Administration looks forward to a robust and productive COP28,” a spokesperson said.

Biden aides are balancing demands for the president's time amid a Middle East war and a showdown with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives over federal spending, as well as ahead of a presidential campaign season that aides expect to heat up in January.