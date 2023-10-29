Bombarded Gazans look for loved ones as blackout eases

Gazans searched for loved ones and heard news of family members killed as communications gradually returned to the enclave on Sunday after a near-total blackout as Israel's troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave.

The United Nations also warned that Palestinians were desperate for food and that civil order was breaking down after three weeks of war with Hamas militants and a siege on the densely populated coastal strip.

The fighting intensified on Friday night as Israeli forces waged ground operations in Gaza in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as the second phase of the war aimed at crushing Hamas.

Shaban Ahmed, a public servant who works as an engineer and has five children, described the Israeli attacks as "doomsday".

"This morning, Sunday, I discovered that my cousin has been killed in an air strike on their house on Friday," Ahmed, who stayed in Gaza City despite an Israeli warning to evacuate south, told Reuters.

"We only knew today. Israel cut us off from the world in order to wipe us out, but we are hearing the sounds of explosions and we are proud the resistance fighters have stopped them at meters distance."

Israel's chief military spokesperson has declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.

Israeli air strikes have been pounding Gaza City since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which Israeli authorities said at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history.

Ahmed said the strikes on Friday from air, sea and the ground continued non-stop for hours.

Hamas said on Sunday it was continuing to confront Israeli forces, which were continuing ground operations.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday a total of 8,005 people there had been killed since Oct. 7.