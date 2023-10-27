“We have got in about 74 trucks. We're expecting another eight or so today,” Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva. Hastings said detailed negotiations were taking place with Israel in a bid to secure more humanitarian crossings in the densely populated enclave, which has been hit by unrelenting air strikes that have killed thousands in response to surprise attacks by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.
“In addition to the technical issues and the security issues, there are political issues as well,” Hastings said. “And there's a certain amount of pressure on the government of Israel in terms of its domestic politics.”
There is still no agreement to get fuel into Gaza, and the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said the absence of fuel was jeopardising life-saving humanitarian operations there.
Officials are also grappling with the issue of deciding how to distribute the scant aid.
“We are aware of the 1,000 patients that require dialysis and over 100 children and babies that are in incubators, so we do our best to try to make the prioritisation in accordance with the greatest needs,” Hastings said.
Reuters
Eight more aid trucks expected to cross into Gaza on Friday — UN official
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Another eight trucks carrying food, medicine and water are expected to cross into the Gaza Strip on Friday, a senior United Nations official said, as a combination of technical, political and security issues were hindering deliveries.
“We have got in about 74 trucks. We're expecting another eight or so today,” Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva. Hastings said detailed negotiations were taking place with Israel in a bid to secure more humanitarian crossings in the densely populated enclave, which has been hit by unrelenting air strikes that have killed thousands in response to surprise attacks by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.
“In addition to the technical issues and the security issues, there are political issues as well,” Hastings said. “And there's a certain amount of pressure on the government of Israel in terms of its domestic politics.”
There is still no agreement to get fuel into Gaza, and the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said the absence of fuel was jeopardising life-saving humanitarian operations there.
Officials are also grappling with the issue of deciding how to distribute the scant aid.
“We are aware of the 1,000 patients that require dialysis and over 100 children and babies that are in incubators, so we do our best to try to make the prioritisation in accordance with the greatest needs,” Hastings said.
Reuters
5,791 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since October 7 - Gaza health ministry
READER LETTER | SA must clean its house first before Israel marches
China will do utmost to contribute to Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos