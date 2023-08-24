×

World

Four dead, six injured as gunman opens fire at a California bar

By Reuters - 24 August 2023 - 09:49
Image: Screengrab from Reuters

Four people including a gunman were killed in a shooting at a bikers' bar in California's Orange County, the local sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

Six more people were in a hospital after the shooter opened fired at the Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CBS Los Angeles, which first reported the shooting at the historic bikers' bar, initially reported five people were killed. It said a retired law enforcement officer opened fired at the bar and cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies.

The Sheriff's office has not released any details about the shooter or how he was killed. The California governor's office said it was monitoring the shooting.

