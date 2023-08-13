×

World

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: police

By Ingrid Melander - 13 August 2023 - 09:04
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Image: Benoit Tessier
Image: Benoit Tessier

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure after a bomb threat, a French police source said. 

France has been rocked by violence recently after a teenager was shot dead by police.

At the time, thousands of people hit the streets with specialised elite units, armoured vehicles and helicopters brought in to reinforce its three largest cities, Paris, Lyon and Marseille, Reuters reported earlier.

Thousands were arrested, local authorities countrywide banned demonstrations, ordered public transport to stop running and some imposed overnight curfews.

Reuters

Latest

