UK TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, her mother and two others were found guilty of double murder after a vehicle with two occupants was rammed off the road during a high-speed chase.
Leicestershire police said Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died instantly on February 11 as their car crashed into a barrier and a tree.
“Mr Hussain, who was a passenger in the car, had made a 999 call just seconds earlier stating they were being chased by people in balaclavas, being rammed off the road and that they were going to die,” the police statement read.
After an investigation into the murders and a trial, Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari and two others were found guilty of the murders by Leicestershire court on Friday.
Police said their investigation established that Hussain had been in relationship with Ansreen Bukhari, who is married, “for around three years”.
UK TikTok influencer guilty of killing 'Ben 10' who threatened to leak mom's nudes
Image: Leicestershire Police
After the influencer's mother tried to end the affair, Hussain allegedly “made threats to expose the relationship to her husband and to share sexual images and videos of Ansreen Bukhari.”
“Ansreen Bukhari had offered to pay back money which Hussain had spent during the relationship and it was arranged for Hussain to meet Ansreen Bukhari and her daughter Mahek Bukhari, who knew about the affair. However, Ansreen and Mahek Bukhari arrived at the arranged meet-up in the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, along with the six other defendants.
“Hussain then arrived at the car park being driven by his friend Ijazuddin, who had said he would take him. CCTV footage showed Hussain and his friend arrive in the car park and then immediately leave. The two other cars followed them two minutes later. The cars then ultimately ended up in a chase before the 999 call was made by Mr Hussain. The collision itself was not captured on CCTV,” police said.
Mahek Bukhari is a 24-year-old influencer with 130,000 followers on Tiktok.
