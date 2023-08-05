×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Police arrest former Pakistani PM Imran Khan after court sentences him to three years

By Charlotte Greenfield - 05 August 2023 - 11:56
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
Image: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Police arrested Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said it had filed an appeal in the country's Supreme Court over the district court case.

Local media and a Reuters witness described police surrounding Khan's residence in Lahore after the verdict was released.

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (R11.7m). 

Reuters

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to appear in court, fearing arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was set to appear in court on Saturday as police were entering his home and after he expressed fear of ...
News
4 months ago

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at convoy

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni