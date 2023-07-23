×

World

North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea

By Joyce Lee - 23 July 2023 - 11:35
US Ballistic Missile Submarine USS Kentucky is anchored at Busan Naval Base, in Busan, South Korea, July 19, 2023.
US Ballistic Missile Submarine USS Kentucky is anchored at Busan Naval Base, in Busan, South Korea, July 19, 2023.
Image: WOOHAE CHO/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military said on Saturday.

This would be North Korea's latest missile launch since it fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, as Pyongyang and Washington step up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

A number of cruise missiles launched since about 4am. Saturday local time (1900 Friday GMT) were detected, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired missiles hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) surfaced for a rare visit to South Korea.

North Korea also warned on Thursday that deployment of US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines in South Korea could meet criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

Reuters

The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades.
The USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Members of the US Navy stand on the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Members of the US Navy stand on the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Members of the US Navy stand on the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades.
Members of the US Navy stand on the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
A member of the US Navy guards the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
A member of the US Navy guards the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
A member of the US Navy enters the hatch of USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
A member of the US Navy enters the hatch of USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
US Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location.
US Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location.
Image: Photo obtained by Reuters
A member of the US Navy exits the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades.
A member of the US Navy exits the USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea launched two missiles into waters off its east coast in a show of anger hours after the US brought a submarine capable of firing nuclear ballistic missiles to a port in South Korea for the first time in about four decades. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

