×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

By Caleb Davis - 23 July 2023 - 10:56

Four people were killed and 10 injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, officials said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Russian news agencies quoted investigators as saying that there had been no ammonia leak at the site as had been suspected for a time.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

“We are providing medical assistance to all the victims,” Sobyanin said.

Reuters

City of Joburg officials allay fears of lethal pockets of gas in CBD basements

The gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD could pose a fatal threat to subsoil cavities such as building basements but so far, nine buildings have ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem