×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Longest python captured in US

By TIMESLIVE - 18 July 2023 - 09:15

A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.

Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.

According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.

In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.

Pretoria pair accused of attempting to courier live reptiles to KZN in court

Two men arrested after they allegedly attempted to smuggle live reptiles to KwaZulu-Natal via PostNet in Pretoria will return to court next month.
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Massive python bagged at KZN residence

Residents of a Tongaat home, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, were shocked to discover a massive python coiled on their premises.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.