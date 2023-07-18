A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.
Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.
According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.
In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.
WATCH | Longest python captured in US
A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.
Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.
According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.
In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.
Pretoria pair accused of attempting to courier live reptiles to KZN in court
WATCH | Massive python bagged at KZN residence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos