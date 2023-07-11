Doctor who abused US gymnasts, is stabbed in prison

Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor of USA Gymnastics who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, has been stabbed multiple times by another inmate in prison. He is in stable condition, US media reported.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the US Penitentiary Coleman in Florida was assaulted on Sunday afternoon, but declined to identify the prisoner over privacy and security concerns.

“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures,” bureau spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone said. “The inmate was transported by (emergency personnel) to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

The FBI was notified of the incident, and an internal investigation is ongoing, O'Cone added. No other staff or inmates were injured, he said.

Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence after his 2018 conviction, was stabbed 10 times — twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest — Joe Rojas, president of the local correction officers’ union, told CNN.

According to the Associated Press, which was first to report the assault, Nassar was in stable condition.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care, including Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.