×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

At least eight dead after apartment building crumbles in Brazil

By Reuters - 08 July 2023 - 09:38
Rescue workers look for victims among debris of a building collapse in Recife Pernambuco state, Brazil, on July 7 2023.
Rescue workers look for victims among debris of a building collapse in Recife Pernambuco state, Brazil, on July 7 2023.
Image: Anderson Stevens/Reuters

An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, according to officials, as rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors.

Two young children, an eight-year-old and a five-year-old, were listed among the victims.

But four others were pulled out alive, according to civil defence officials.

The residential structure is located in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state's capital.

Drone footage captured by Reuters showed the four-story apartment building reduced to rubble, as firefighters and rescue workers rushed around the site.

Officials said the building collapse took place on Friday morning, when many residents were likely still sleeping.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Recife, a coastal city with about 1.5-million residents, has been grappling with heavy rainfall in recent days.

The city and its surrounding metro area were put under a “state of attention” declaration earlier on Friday, meant to trigger swift action from emergency workers.

Pernambuco governor Raquel Lyra warned earlier in the day that more rain was expected, recommending locals make sure they can access safe structures.

Seven killed in building collapse in Ivory Coast

Such accidents are relatively frequent in Ivory Coast and elsewhere in West Africa, particularly in the rainy season, due to poor enforcement of ...
News
6 days ago

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking facility collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, killing ...
News
2 months ago

Eight people feared to be under the rubble after two buildings collapse in Marseille

Eight people are not responding to calls and are thought to be under the rubble of two buildings that collapsed in an explosion early on Sunday in ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...