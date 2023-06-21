×

World

Axe-wielding man attacks diners in three Chinese restaurants in New Zealand

By Lucy Craymer - 21 June 2023 - 09:32
Image: 123rf.com/sonjachnyj

A man wielding an axe entered three Chinese restaurants on Monday night in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland, sending four people to hospital, authorities and local media reported.

One victim was discharged and three remain in stable condition, North Shore and Auckland hospital spokespeople said on Tuesday.

Local media reported the man went into three Chinese restaurants — Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot — andrandomly attacked people with an axe around at 9pm on Monday night.

A witness told local news organisation Radio New Zealand she was eating at Maya Hotpot with a friend when a man came at her friend with the axe.

She said everyone in the restaurant stood up and someone shouted “What are you going to do? Why are you doing it?” before he hit her friend again.

New Zealand police said they arrested a 24-year-old man and he was due to appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Further charges are expected, police said.

Police did not give a motive for the attack.

Reuters

