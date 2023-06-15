Lack of workers brakes Russia carmaker's production targets

Russia’s top carmaker Avtovaz has asked a regional prison service to help it plug a labour shortage with people sentenced to forced labour as it tries to meet increased production targets.
Russia’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low 3.3% in April, highlighting the labour shortage that is stifling economic growth. A partial mobilisation of troops in September saw hundreds of thousands of mostly young, working-age men called up to the army while others fled the country to avoid being drafted for the war in Ukraine.
The Samara region’s branch of Russia’s federal prison service, FSIN, said it had met with Avtovaz, which wanted to increase the pace and volume of production by 28% from September, and by 40% from January.
Avtovaz declined to comment. The Samara FSIN did not specify the level upon which Avtovaz’s production growth targets were based. Factories across Russia collectively produced just 450,000 cars last year, the industry’s worst showing since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“In this regard, and also taking into account the extremely tense situation on the labour market of Togliatti and the Samara region, the plant’s representative asked the [prison service’s] management for support and assistance in selecting staff for the enterprise from those sentenced to forced labour,” the prison service said.
Avtovaz has already faced component shortages this year.
Meanwhile, Ukraine army reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it said was “extremely fierce" fighting.
In a post on Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions had had "partial” success.
In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres in various areas near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.
“Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy,” Maliar said.
She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains and President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that for now he saw no need for a new mobilisation of fighting personnel.
