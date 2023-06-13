×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Man-made flying saucer takes flight in China

By Reuters - 13 June 2023 - 09:45

A man-made electric flying saucer developed by Shenzhen UFO Power Technology, takes a test run in southern China’s Shenzhen city.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest