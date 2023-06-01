Beware conflating 'de-dollarisation' with weaker dollar: Mike Dolan

Even if the US dollar's singular dominance as global currency of choice is in fact ebbing, it may not automatically lead to a weaker dollar exchange rate — and could periodically mean the opposite.

A Federal Reserve less worried about the overspill of its monetary policies to the rest of the world is a central bank more inclined to extreme tightening and easing. And a less dollarised global economy could potentially free the Fed to stay locally focused — for better or worse — and keep inflation lower over time.

Throughout 50 years of the floating exchange rate era, debate has raged about what 'exorbitant privilege' the US gleans from the dollar being the world's reserve currency, and numeraire since French leaders first used that phrase.

The big advantage of large dollar reserve holdings alongside wide commercial usage and trade in dollars overseas was clear. US firms avoided added currency volatility in dollar-invoiced imports such as energy and commodities while Washington effectively enjoyed subsidised borrowing as other nations banked precautionary or windfall dollar savings back in Treasury bonds.