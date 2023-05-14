Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan's 20-year rule

Polls opened at 8am (0500 GMT) and will close at 5pm (1400 GMT). Under Turkish law, the reporting of any results is banned until 9pm. By late on Sunday there could be a good indication of whether there will be a runoff vote for the presidency.

In Diyarbakir, a city in the mainly Kurdish southeast which was hit by a devastating earthquake in February, some said they had voted for the opposition and others for Erdogan.

“A change is needed for the country,” said Nuri Can, 26, who cited Turkey's economic crisis as the reason for voting for Kilicdaroglu. “After the election there will be an economic crisis at the door again, so I wanted change.”

But Hayati Arslan, 51, said he had voted for Erdogan and his AK Party.

“The country's economic situation is not good but I still believe that Erdogan will fix this situation. Turkey's prestige abroad has reached a very good point with Erdogan and I want this to continue,” he said.

Queues formed at polling stations in the city, with some 9,000 police officers on duty across the province.

Many in the provinces affected by the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, have expressed anger over the slow initial government response but there is little evidence that the issue has changed how people will vote.

Kurdish voters, who account for 15-20% of the electorate, will play a pivotal role, with the Nation Alliance unlikely to attain a parliamentary majority by itself.