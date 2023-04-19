The Beijing government announced it will hold a press conference at 12pm on Wednesday on the fire. Local media reported an investigation was in progress.
Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The death toll from a fire at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing rose to 29, a city government official said on Wednesday.
Twenty-six of those who died were patients, the official said, adding the fire occurred in a wing housing critically ill patients.
Social media showed dramatic videos of people using tied bed sheets to climb down the walls to escape smoke and flames after the fire broke out about 1pm (5am GMT) on Tuesday in Changfeng Hospital.
Seventy-one people were evacuated during the rescue. By 6pm, 21 had died, the Beijing Daily reported.
The fire was extinguished in about half-an-hour, according to local reports.
