Italian government tells Milan to stop registering same-sex couples' children

Citing a ruling by Italy's highest court, the Milan prefecture - a local arm of the interior ministry - argued that parents could obtain legal recognition only with a court's explicit approval of an adoption.

Sala said in a podcast on Tuesday he would respect the prefecture's order but would keep fighting politically to guarantee that the rights of same-sex parents and their children are recognised.

Meloni rose to power as a defender of traditional Christian values and denouncing what she calls "gender ideology" and "the LGBT lobby".

The government's latest move was decried by LGBT+ activists.

"The ban is one of the most concrete manifestations of the fury that the right-wing majority is unleashing against LGBTI people," Gabriele Piazzoni, Secretary General of Italy's largest LGBT+ rights group Arcigay.

Fabrizio Marrazzo, a leading gay rights campaigner, called for Sala and other mayors to keep registering the birth certificates.

"When a law is unjust and discriminatory those who engages in politics must have the courage to disobey it", he said in a statement.

Reuters