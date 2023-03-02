Murders of two women spark backlash in China against marriage

Two high-profile murders of women have provoked a backlash on Chinese social media over the government's promotion of marriage, with many people arguing that women are afforded too little protection from domestic violence.

A 24-year-old woman in rural Henan province was stabbed to death by her husband during a "family dispute" last week, after which he was arrested, authorities said on Monday.

In the semiautonomous city of Hong Kong, the dismembered remains of 28-year-old socialite and model, Abby Choi, were found last week, leading to the arrest of her ex-husband and two of his family members on suspicion of murder.

The murders of the women from opposite ends of the social spectrum rocked social media, with a growing number of people questioning government calls for marriage and more babies to offset a demographic crisis in rapidly aging China.

"If you don't get married, you're beaten by your boyfriend. If you're married, your husband beats you. If you're divorced, your ex-husband beats you. What has become of this world?" one member of the public wrote on the Weibo platform.

"Not marrying and not having kids is indeed the safest," said another person who posted.

The Weibo hashtag "24-year-old woman died after being stabbed eight times by her husband" logged more than 200 million views on Tuesday alone. Media said the victim in Henan, surnamed Yang, had two young children.

Social media videos circulating on Monday showed dozens of angry residents of the victim's hometown clashing with police, although Reuters was unable to verify the location of the footage.