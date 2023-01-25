×

China says peak Covid-19 infections exceeded 7-million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily

By Reuters - 25 January 2023 - 15:40
A woman holds incense sticks as people perform prayers for good fortune at Yonghegong (Lama Temple) for the Chinese Lunar New Year on January 22 in Beijing, China. They were the first Lunar New Year prayers without restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020, after the Chinese government changed its strict zero Covid policy last month.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China's daily new Covid-19 infections hit a peak of more than 7-million per day around December 22, while deaths reached a daily peak of more than 4,000 on January 4, the country's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The figures, published on the centre's website, come after a prominent government scientist said at the weekend that 80% of China's 1.4-billion population have been infected, making the possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound over the next two or three months remote.

“Around December 22 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak,” it said, with the number of new infections “exceeding 7-million per day and the number of daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867-million”.

China has passed the peak of Covid-19 patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said last week.

Nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospital up to January 12, about a month after China abruptly dismantled its strict zero-Covid policy, according to government data.

But some experts said that figure vastly undercounts the full effect, as it excludes those who die at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing Covid-19 as a cause of death.

