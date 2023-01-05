×

World

WHO says China reports 218,019 new COVID-19 cases at the beginning of 2023

By Reuters - 05 January 2023 - 10:28
China reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 for Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 5,258, very low by global standards. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

China reported 218,019 new weekly COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 1, the World Health Organisation in its weekly report said, as the country is battling a surge in the cases of the virus.

China reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 for Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 5,258, very low by global standards.

In December last year, WHO said it has received no data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations since Beijing lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.

However, the WHO has said gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities simply struggling to tally cases. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

China COVID-19 deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day — UK research firm Airfinity

Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its ...
News
6 days ago

Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as Covid-19 spreads unchecked

Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surge of Covid-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move ...
News
1 week ago

Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as Covid-19 spreads

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with Covid-19 as it expects half of the city's 25-million people to get ...
News
1 week ago

