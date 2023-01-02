×

World

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plough accident

By Reuters - 02 January 2023 - 12:59
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a picture during the premiere of the television series Hawkeye at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles. The actor is in a critical condition after a snow plough accident
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after being injured in an accident while ploughing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two Mission: Impossible films as well as Arrival, American Hustle and 28 Weeks Later.

He won best actor for the 2008 film The Hurt Locker and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film The Town.

