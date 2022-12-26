×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

All missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche

By Reuters - 26 December 2022 - 14:43
Rescue workers stand near the site where an avalanche buried 10 skiers in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area on Arlberg, Austria, December 25, 2022.
Rescue workers stand near the site where an avalanche buried 10 skiers in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area on Arlberg, Austria, December 25, 2022.
Image: Police Vorarlberg/Handout via REUTERS

The last two people unaccounted for after an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers skiing area in western Austria contacted authorities late on Sunday, and a search and rescue operation was suspended, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported on Monday.

The avalanche occurred shortly before 3pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday, APA said, adding the initial suspicion that 10 people were buried by the avalanche was based on a skier's video.

One person was quickly rescued from the snow and flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries. Four were injured in total.

The remainder of those who could be seen on the video came forward during the course of Sunday evening, APA said. Some had descended into the valley on their own and did not report their involvement in the avalanche incident at first.

Lech/Zuers markets itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...