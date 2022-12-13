×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

U.S. couple charged in Uganda with torturing 10-year-old boy

By Reuters - 13 December 2022 - 11:51
An American couple in Uganda have been charged with "aggravated torture" of a 10-year-old boy in their care.
An American couple in Uganda have been charged with "aggravated torture" of a 10-year-old boy in their care.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok/File photo

An American couple in Uganda have been charged with “aggravated torture” of a 10-year-old boy in their care, police said on Tuesday.

Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, both 32, came to Uganda in 2017 and took in three children under foster care, including the victim, police said in a statement posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Allegations against the couple include keeping the victim barefoot and naked throughout the day at their home in Naguru, a suburb of north Kampala, and making him sleep without a mattress or bedding, police said.

The U.S. Embassy acknowledged a Reuters request for details on the case and said it would respond in due course.

The couple, who could not be reached for comment, were charged and remanded in custody on Friday and were due to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said. 

Attempt to dodge law enforcement officers ends in arrest of motorcyclist and girlfriend

A Cape Town motorcyclist and his passenger girlfriend were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and possession of illegal firearms after a ...
News
2 days ago

Police arrested close to 1,000 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend

Close to 1,000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for crimes including murder, illegal liquor sales, possession of dagga and stolen ...
News
1 day ago

Lockerbie bomb maker suspect is in US custody — Scottish prosecutors

A man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the US, Scottish prosecutors said ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom