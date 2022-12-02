×

World

US whistle-blower Snowden gets a Russian passport

By Guy Faulconbridge - 02 December 2022 - 19:03
Edward Snowden.
Image: Twitter/Edward Snowden/ File photo

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday.

“Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath,” Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's lawyer, told the state news agency TASS.

Snowden, 39, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment on the report.

President Vladimir Putin in September granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, who fled the US after leaking secret files that revealed the extensive eavesdropping activities of the US and its allies.

Defenders of Snowden hail him as a modern day dissident for exposing the extent of U.S. spying. Opponents say he is a traitor who endangered lives by exposing the secret methods that Western spies use to listen in on hostile states and militants.

Reuters

