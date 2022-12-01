UK faces winter of strikes as workers demand higher pay

Britain faces widespread industrial unrest in the run up to the Christmas holiday and into January as workers struggling with double-digit inflation resort to strike action to demand better pay and working conditions.

Below are some of the industries in which labour unions have undertaken or threatened strikes, echoing actions across Europe:

RAILWAYS

Large sections of Britain's rail network have been repeatedly brought to a standstill over recent months.

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage further strikes before and after Christmas in a dispute over pay and conditions. Commuters are bracing for severe travel disruption over the festive period.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has said more than 40,000 rail workers will walkout on December 13-14, 16-17, Jan. 3-4 and 6-7 after failing to reach agreement with train operators.