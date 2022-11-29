European policing agency Europol says it has helped co-ordinate the takedown of a cartel managed from the United Arab Emirates and believed to control up to a third of Europe's cocaine trade.
Police arrested 49 suspects in raids in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the UAE from November 8 to 19, the agency said.
“The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects’ control and command was massive,” Europol said, adding that more than 30 tonnes of drugs had been seized during the investigations.
The operation to co-ordinate raids was dubbed “Desert Light” and had been planned over a period of two years.
Reuters
Europol says 49 arrested in cocaine cartel takedown; 30 tonnes of drugs seized
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
Reuters
