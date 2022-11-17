Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday.
“The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing al 283 passengers and 15 crew members,” presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.
Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
