World

Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile

By Reuters - 17 November 2022 - 16:32
Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis and Judge Dagmar Koster sit in the courtroom as the Dutch court announces its ruling in the MH17 trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian in the Schiphol Judicial Complex, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, November 17, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday.

“The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing al 283 passengers and 15 crew members,” presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.

