×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

France denies Iran's 'false statements' on citizens' arrests

By Reuters - 16 November 2022 - 16:44
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to managers of industrial sites during a meeting to reduce carbon intensity in France, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 8, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to managers of industrial sites during a meeting to reduce carbon intensity in France, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 8, 2022.
Image: Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

France on Wednesday denied statements by Iran's interior ministry that it had arrested French intelligence officers amid protests in the country and demanded the release of all of its citizens held in Iran.

Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks, to which France is one of the parties, have stalled and Tehran has detained seven of its nationals.

“France categorically denies the false statements of the Iranian Minister of the Interior on our compatriots recently arrested in this country and recalls that it considers all these detentions to be arbitrary,” the foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“As the (French foreign) minister indicated, we are aware of a total of seven French nationals who are now arbitrarily detained in Iran.”

Several French intelligence agents were arrested in connection with protests in Iran, its interior minister said on Wednesday, amid persisting anti-government demonstrations that have seen a rise in tensions with the West.

France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it of “dictatorial practices” and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying. Iran has linked weeks of unrest to foreign foes.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the treatment to which the Iranian regime is subjecting our compatriots. We hold the Iranian authorities responsible for the fate and treatment of all French nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran at this time,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, talking to reporters at the Group of 20 (G20) summit, President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran of being increasingly aggressive towards France.

UK and France to strike migrants deal as soon as Monday, reports

Britain and France are set to agree on a deal, possibly as soon as Monday, to ramp up joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ahead of Mali withdraw, France prepares future Sahel strategy

French officials head to Niger on Friday to redefine the country's strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel as thousands of troops complete ...
News
4 months ago

Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, ...
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm