Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on November 15

Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday he would mount a 2024 presidential run as soon as next week, saying at a political rally in Ohio on Monday he would make a "big announcement" on November 15.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Republican US Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of the midterm elections.

The former president declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to "detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election."

On Tuesday, Americans will cast their vote in elections that could result in Republicans winning control of one or both chambers of Congress.