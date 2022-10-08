Lessons from Tutu relevant in a world in crisis: UN deputy secretary-general

In a world in deep crisis, the late Anglican archbishop Desmond Tutu’s legacy has never been more relevant.
There were lessons that could be drawn from Tutu, including the importance of good quality education to achieve equality and working together to achieve peace and the common good.
These observations were made by deputy secretary-general of the UN Amina Mohammed, who presented the 12th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town on Friday.
Mohammed said the lecture was the first since Tutu, a towering figure for peace and the unwavering voice for the voiceless, died.
“We celebrate his legacy which has never been more relevant in our world today of great pain.
“Our world is in deep crisis and we are in desperate need of hope and of healing and the Arch stood above all for courageous hope and healing based on the principles rooted in pragmatism,” Mohammed said.
She said Tutu famously said hope was being able to see there was light despite all the darkness.
The lecture theme was “vision for healing and hope in a time of crisis”.
Mohammed said the world is in crisis, with Africa left behind yet again.
“Nearly three years after the start of the Covid pandemic ... nations across the world, particularly our African countries, faced a multitude of cascading and compounding crises. More people are poor, are hungry, are being denied health care and education.”
She said social cohesion is fraying, with inequalities increasing and xenophobia, nationalism, hate speech and radicalisation on the rise.
“Yet it does not have to be this way.”
Mohammed said Tutu showed the world the way.
“First we must begin with ourselves, believing in our humanity, giving the best of ourselves so that we reap the very best of each other.
“At the core of our actions we must cherish and invest in education for its intrinsic value to both the individual and society. The Arch understood that education is the most powerful tool that a person can receive to ensure their independence, their self sufficiency, their dignity and equality,” Mohammed said.
Tutu said inclusive, good quality education was a foundation for a dynamic and equitable society.
“But today, disparities in access to quality education are one of the great challenges facing the world.
“Instead of being the great equaliser, education is fast becoming a great divider, separating poor children from opportunities, almost from birth.”
Seven in 10 children in poor countries are unable to read a basic text by the age of 10 because they are not at school or there, but barely learning.
Mohammed said the second lesson from Tutu is to build peace together in solidarity.
“He understood that peace can only be achieved if we approach humanity as a community where everyone takes care of each other. His notion of peace is not only the absence of violence or conflict, but the pursuit of common values.”
She said Tutu was a true believer in the power of multilateralism.
“He was the distinguished member of the UN’s advisory committee on genocide prevention and took part in a high level fact-finding mission to Gaza.
“He was engaged in many of the global issues, always promoting joint solutions through listening and dialogue. He knew that no matter the size of the country, no one can do it alone.”
Mohammed said the archbishop called relentlessly for hope rooted in the audacity of people's convictions.
“The commodity of hope has never been more precious as have our faiths and beliefs in human kind,” she said.
Lessons from Tutu relevant in a world in crisis: UN deputy secretary-general
Image: Justin Makangara/Reuters
