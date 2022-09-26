Transgender Nigerians fear proposals to criminalise cross-dressing

Jay Boogie has tens of thousands of fans on Instagram, where she posts sultry images of herself in lingerie and swimwear - but the transgender Nigerian could be jailed for cross-dressing if a proposed bill becomes law.

The amendment - currently in parliament - would make it illegal for a person to wear clothes in public that do not match their gender assigned at birth, or in photos or videos from a private event.

Boogie and other LGBTQ+ activists fear it could be used to target trans people.

"We're born different and should have the right to live how we want to," said Boogie, 24, an online brand ambassador living in Port Harcourt.

"I'm always careful with places I go to ... (If the bill passes), there are people that wouldn't take it lightly. They don't even want to see us."

Nigeria is among the worst countries in the world for LGBTQ+ equality, according to legal rights index Equaldex, with gay and trans people facing stigma and violence in a culturally conservative society.

In 2014, the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act was signed into law, which bars not only gay relationships but also any public sign of same-sex affection or membership of LGBTQ+ groups, with punishments of up to 14 years in prison.

A draft bill would amend the act to add a ban on cross-dressing, with punishments of up to six months in jail, or a fine of 500,000 naira ($1,200).

It offers exemptions for theatre productions "or in any bona ﬁde public entertainment".

LGBTQ+ campaigners said the draft law was primarily aimed at trans people, who have no way to change their legal gender. Non-binary identities - neither male nor female - are also not legally recognised by Nigeria.

"One of the loopholes for the (same-sex marriage law) is the lack of provision for the criminalisation of trans people," said Olaide Kayode Timileyin, a non-binary Nigerian and founder of Queercity Media, an LGBTQ+ media outlet.

"(Lawmakers) are looking for a way to do that. To them, a way to do that is to criminalise their idea of a trans person – (as) cross-dressers."