Japan PM defends decision on state funeral for slain Abe

Japan's prime minister said on Thursday he accepted criticism that he had not sufficiently explained why he wants a state funeral for slain former premier Shinzo Abe but defended the decision that has helped drag his support to its lowest ever.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision to hold the funeral on September 27, to be paid for by the state, has aroused widespread public opposition, largely because of revelations that ties between the ruling party and a church group could have played a part in the assassination.

"I humbly accept the criticism that my explanation was insufficient," Kishida told members of parliament in response to questions about the issue.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving but divisive premier, was shot and killed at an election rally on July 8.

His suspected assassin, arrested at the scene moments after the killing, bore a grudge against the Unification Church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe for promoting it.

A majority of members of the public feel links between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the church, which was founded in South Korea in the 1950s and is famous for its mass weddings, have not been adequately explained.

Many voters are also sceptical that the political party will cut ties with the church, as Kishida has promised. The LDP is set to announce the results of its investigation into members' links later on Thursday.

Using information available on legislators’ websites and sources including videos posted by the church, Reuters has identified at least 65 LDP lawmakers - including Abe and 23 members of his right-wing faction – who attended church events, sent it messages of congratulation, paid membership fees, accepted political donations from its affiliates, or received election help.

Kishida has said he decided to hold a state funeral given Abe's contributions to the country and his achievements, which have been recognised at home and abroad.