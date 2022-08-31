Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

The Princess was just 36 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the tunnel below the bridge as it sped away from photographers who were chasing it on motorbikes.

"Deja 25 ans (25 years already)," read one of the cards left on the memorial, where a trickle of locals and tourists - surrounded by media camera crews - came to pay their respects, leave flowers and take pictures.

"Forever in our hearts," read another with a Diana picture left by someone who identified herself as Monique from Luxembourg.

People also left floral tributes outside Kensington Palace in London, Diana's former home.

"Instead of being 25 years it's like yesterday. It transports you right back to those days," said Jane Crook, 64, a school worker from Wales.