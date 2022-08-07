×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

By Yimou Lee - 07 August 2022 - 09:19
Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircrafts fly over Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 7, 2022.
Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircrafts fly over Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 7, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to Chinese military drills around the island.

Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said in a news release.

Reuters

Taiwan defence ministry: China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan's ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele