World

Taiwan defence ministry: China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan

By Yimou Lee - 04 August 2022 - 13:03
Vehicles travel along a road in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The White House sought to dial back rising tensions with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, insisting the trip doesn’t signal a change in US posture toward the island and urging Beijing to refrain from an aggressive response.
Image: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan's northern, southern and eastern coasts in several volleys.

Earlier in the day, Chinese military launched missiles from near Taiwan's Matsu islands.

