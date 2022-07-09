Ramaphosa sends condolences after death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

The violence that claimed the life of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is “a call on all of us to work for non-violence, peace and tolerance in all parts of the globe”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.
Abe died of his wounds after being shot twice while delivering a campaign speech in Japan on Friday.
“I have learnt with sadness and shock of the passing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
“On behalf of the government and people of SA, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Abe’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as the government and people of Japan as a close and special partner to our nation,’ Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said he had been privileged to have a close association with Abe during his term as deputy president and president of SA.
“I recall my warm and productive interactions with Prime Minister Abe during my August 2015 visit to Japan where we made significant progress in strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the economic sphere, as well as SA’s co-operation with Japan in addressing issues on the global agenda,” Ramaphosa said.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
