×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Brazil police arrest third suspect in murder of British journalist and indigenous expert

By Reuters - 20 June 2022 - 10:03
Indigenous leader Kamuu Wapichana during a protest to demand justice for assassinated British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous activist Bruno Pereira on June 19, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. After 11 days of search, police found the corpses of Phillips and Pereira in the Javari Valley, in the Amazon rain forest, near the border with Peru. They were working on a Federal Police informed that one of the suspects confessed killing the pair.
Indigenous leader Kamuu Wapichana during a protest to demand justice for assassinated British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous activist Bruno Pereira on June 19, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. After 11 days of search, police found the corpses of Phillips and Pereira in the Javari Valley, in the Amazon rain forest, near the border with Peru. They were working on a Federal Police informed that one of the suspects confessed killing the pair.  
Image: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian federal police on Saturday said they had arrested a third suspect in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest nearly two weeks ago.

Jeferson da Silva Lima surrendered himself at a police station in Atalaia do Norte in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

"The detainee will be questioned and referred to a custody hearing," police said in a statement.

A forensic exam carried out on human remains found in the region confirmed on Saturday that they belonged to Pereira. The remains of Phillips had been identified on Friday.

Police said both had been shot with hunting ammunition, with Pereira hit once in the head and twice in the chest and abdomen. Phillips was shot in the torso.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who had written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

They vanished on June 5 while traveling together through the region by boat.

The police have so far arrested Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, a fisherman who confessed to killing the two men, and his brother, Oseney da Costa, who was taken into custody earlier this week.

Federal police said on Friday that the killers acted alone, which local indigenous group Univaja disputed, saying it had repeatedly told officials about a criminal organization operating in the Javari Valley, a wild region that has lured cocaine smugglers, as well as illegal hunters and fishers.

Brazilian police open criminal probe amid search for British journalist

Brazilian police have opened a criminal probe and interviewed at least four witnesses believed to be among the last to have seen a British journalist ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'