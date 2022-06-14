Anti-Jewish medieval sculpture can stay on church, German court rules

Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday that an anti-Semitic medieval sculpture can stay on the façade of a church in the eastern town of Wittenberg, rejecting an appeal by a Jewish plaintiff who has for years argued it is an insult to Jews.

The 13th-century Judensau (or “Jew Sow”) on the town church depicts a caricature of a rabbi lifting the tail of a sow and two Jewish children suckling on the teats. Pigs are considered unclean in Judaism.

At a time when politicians are warning about rising anti-Semitism in Germany, the case is a reminder of widespread anti-Jewish sentiment in the Middle Ages.

The plaintiff has been waging a court battle for years to have the sandstone carving, about 4m from the ground, removed.

However, the Federal Court of Justice, the country's top appeals court, upheld rulings from lower courts which dismissed the case, saying there was no breach of the law.

The transformation over the years of the relief into a memorial that was testimony to the Christian church's centuries-long anti-Jewish attitudes was one way to avoid a violation of the law, said the court.