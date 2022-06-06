At least three dead in Philadelphia in latest US mass shooting

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

The incident followed recent shootings at a grocery story in Buffalo, New York, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left dozens dead. Gun safety advocates are pushing the US government to take stronger measures to curb gun violence.

There have been at least 239 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group. It defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.